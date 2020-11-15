LUCINDA C. BAKER, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born September 2, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Lewis and Era Hale Simmons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Baker; one sister, Bernice Spaur; and two brothers, Wendell Simmons and Richard Simmons. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark E. and Peggy Baker of Lancaster, Ohio; one daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Sue and James Haynie of South Point, Ohio; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va., a member of VFW Post 9728 and a member of Proctorville Women’s Club. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Wyngate for the outstanding care given to their mom. Private family services will be held with Pastor Michael Rexroad officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

