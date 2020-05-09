LYND JENKINS JR., of Ironton, husband of Patricia Samples Jenkins, died May 6. He worked at Hanging Rock Landfill, Southern Ohio Trenching, Hollidays Bulk Plants and Ohio Valley Propane. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 12, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Jenkins Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 11 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

