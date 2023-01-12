LYNDELL JUNIOR PORTER, 73 of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home. He was born August 25, 1949, in Oceana, W.Va., and grew up in Wayne County, W.Va. He is the son of the late Samuel and Gracie Stapleton Porter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved sidekick, Spikie. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, camping, and boating. Lyndell is survived by his loving wife, Mary Porter; two daughters, Debbie Lynn (Bernie) Dillon of Pataskala, Ohio, and Melissa (Frank) White of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Lyndell's memory. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
