Margaret Evans
MARGARET EVANS, 99, formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Woodland Oaks Healthcare Facility in Ashland, Ky.

Margie was born in Hubbell, W.Va., daughter of the late Howard W. and Clara Price Evans. She was preceded in death by all five of her siblings, Roberts Evans (infant), Eloise Shafer, Tommy Evans, Lois Ray and Kenneth Evans. Margie never married or had children of her own as she dedicated her younger years to caring for her parents and some of her siblings.

