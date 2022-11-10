MARGARET EVANS, 99, formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Woodland Oaks Healthcare Facility in Ashland, Ky.
Margie was born in Hubbell, W.Va., daughter of the late Howard W. and Clara Price Evans. She was preceded in death by all five of her siblings, Roberts Evans (infant), Eloise Shafer, Tommy Evans, Lois Ray and Kenneth Evans. Margie never married or had children of her own as she dedicated her younger years to caring for her parents and some of her siblings.
She is survived by nieces and nephews: Carol (Truman) Jarvis of Ironton, Ohio, Rebecca (Lee) Bumgarner of Statesville, N.C., Jim Ray of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Mark (Melissa) Ray of Kennesaw, Ga.; cousins Rick Evans of Huntington, W.Va., and Judy Evans Midkiff of Pawleys Island, S.C.; sister-in-law Pat Evans of Foley, Ala., and numerous grandnephews and nieces and great- grandnephews and nieces.
A funeral service will be held at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon with a short service at noon. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhone.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JANET GAIL PRUITT, 83 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.