MARGARET HALL GERBERICH, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 22, 1929, in Pulaski, Va., daughter of the late Edwin F. Hall and Mae Haley Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley J. Gerberich; and a sister, Colleen Hall (Charles) Massey. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Danny) Stapleton and Jennifer (Richard) Stiltner; five grandchildren, Jill Stapleton, Shannon (Chasidy) Stapleton, Bethanie Spears, Jaclyn Stiltner and Aaron (Betsy) Stiltner; six great-grandchildren, Haley Stapleton, Kennedy Riley, Alexus Stapleton, Zoe Stapleton, Mary-Kate Porter and Brinkley Spears; and best friend since childhood, Ann King of Pulaski, Va. She started her first job as a bookkeeper for Holt Motors of Pulaski, Va. She moved with her husband and children to Chesapeake, Ohio, where she was employed at several places throughout the years including Chesapeake Floral and Chesapeake Sewer Department, also as a bookkeeper. She was an active member of Chesapeake United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was communion steward. She was active with the Chesapeake Band Boosters and school PTA while her girls were in school. She loved the outdoors, loved to plant her garden every year and canned all the harvest. She also loved to play the piano and often played along with her husband on the organ. A private graveside service will be held at Mount View Cemetery in Dublin, Va., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chesapeake United Methodist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
