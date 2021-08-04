MARGARET JEFFERS, 92, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born August 9, 1928, in Chesapeake, Ohio, to the late Vilas Rucker and Rhoda Rogers Rucker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Jeffers, and two brothers, Billy Joe Rucker and Larry Rucker. She is survived by her son, Allen (Barbara) Jeffers of McCormick, S.C.; daughter, Carolyn (Paul) Williamson of South Point, Ohio; three granddaughters; three grandsons; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was a member of Sheridan First Baptist, a supervisor and retired from Corbin Ltd. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Billy Markins officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sheridan First Baptist Church in Margaret’s name, 512 Co. Rd. 1, South Point, OH 45680. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

