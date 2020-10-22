Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MARGARET LOUISE MUSSER, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born September 19, 1932, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., to the late Elza and Louise Gaskins Peters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William D. “Sonny” Musser; brothers, Charles, Jim and Samuel Peters; sisters, Betty Mannon, Audrey Peters, Geraldine Runyon; son-in-law, Joe Midkiff; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Musser. “Sonny” and Margaret were married 66 years and owned and operated Musser Produce Company in Huntington, W.Va. Margaret was a proud Ceredo-Kenova graduate and enjoyed all of her C-K and Catlettsburg girlfriends. She was a member of the Chesapeake United Methodist Church and most recently attended Beulah Baptist Church in Proctorville. She was past Matron of Teresa Chapter No. 257 Ohio Eastern Star, past Mother Adviser for Rainbow Girls and also past president of District 24 Ohio Eastern Star. Margaret enjoyed fishing and golfing and was the Pit Crew for M&M Racing. Survivors include three children, Jane (Andy) Butcher of Chesapeake, Ohio, Katie Midkiff and David Musser, both of Proctorville, Ohio. She was “Granny Musser” to Jan (Heath) Smith of Columbus, Ohio, Jocelyn (Wade) Maddox and Phillip Butcher of Chesapeake. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren, Hanna and Emily Smith, Emma Kate Hudson, Raegan Bevans, Sam Bevans and Sophie Fulton. Margaret has one surviving brother, George Thomas Peters of Ridgeway, South Carolina. A private family graveside service will be held at Rome Cemetery on Thursday, October 22, with Pastor Rob Jones officiating. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.