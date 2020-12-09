MARGARET LUTZ DONLEY, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Thomas Donley, died Dec. 8 at home. She was a retired nurse from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Ironton. Masks and social distancing are required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com.

