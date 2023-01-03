MARGARET RUTH BOSTER DAVIDSON, 60, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, mother of Kathryn Davidson, died Dec. 30, 2022, at home. She retired from IRS. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
