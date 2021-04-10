MARGARET “SARALYN” LUTZ, 90, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Lutz was born October 29, 1930, in Crawfordville, Georgia, a daughter to the late Thomas V. and Margaret Bird Akins. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Gary Edwin Lutz, whom she married December 9, 1952. Mrs. Lutz was a 1948 graduate of Raceland (Ky.) High School. She was a former stenographer for C&O Railroad, retiring in 1990 after 40 years. Saralyn was a member of Central Christian Church where she beautified God’s sanctuary for virtually every occasion, but especially for the Christmas season. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Anderson. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Debra (Bud) Christian of Richmond, Ky., David (Paige) Lutz of Lexington, Ky., and Sarabeth (Dennis) Parker of Ironton; five grandchildren, Todd (Ashley) Christian of Simpsonville, Ky., Zack (Christie) Christian of Richmond, Ky., Seth (Danielle Bernard) Christian of Lexington, Ky., Sydney (Kyle) DeLong of Lexington, Ky., and Kayla (Brice) Roach of Ironton; seven great-grandchildren, Caroline, Natalie, Joshua, Lili and Sawyer Christian, Easton and Everly Roach; sister, Katie (Ron) Taylor of Ironton; sister-in-law, Karen Alexander of Huntington, W.Va., and brother-in-law, Paul (Mary) Lutz of Jacksonville, Fla. Funeral service will be noon Monday, April 12, 2021, at Central Christian Church, 1541 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Minister Phil LeMaster and Minister Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, is honored to assist the Lutz family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Central Christian Church. To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Child development services employee accused of stealing more than $4.7 million in federal funds
- Man convicted of incest accused of violating probation again, back in jail
- Coffee, baked goods now available at Wayne business
- Film directed by Huntington native picked up by Marquee Cinemas
- Chuck Landon: Scrimmage shows faster pace of 'Huff's Herd'
- Capital High student shot, killed on Charleston's West Side
- RACHEL KATHRYN TURNER
- Herd head coach Huff says 'The Parade is Over'
- Police probe reports of monkeys on loose in Ohio cemetery
- New Hampshire teen saves West Virginia boy via TikTok
Images
Collections
- Photos: Easter service in Kenova Town Square
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Flowers bloom around Huntington
- Photos: South Point Volunteer Fire Department biannual pancake breakfast fundraiser
- Photos: Developmental Therapy Center's Egg My Lawn fundraiser
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Mingo Central, girls basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Parkersburg, girls basketball
- Photos: MU baseball team takes on Old Dominion
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic