Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


MARIA GAIL BODAMER, 70, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 5:15 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery in Ceredo, W.Va., with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Maria was born August 24, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Franklin “Bill” and Bedelia Idona Brown Leep. She retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center where she was an emergency room nurse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother and one sister. Maria is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Bodamer; one daughter and son-in-law, Beverly Gail Thomas (Brian); one son, David Alan Staley; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Carolyn Samples and Linda Pratt. Friends may call from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.