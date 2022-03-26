MARIA SPACHNER OAKES, born March 27, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio, was delivered by her mother, Roberta Linville Stephens. Maria was called home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Her father was Abraham William Spachner. From age 6 months to 3 years, she lived with second cousins Carmie and Laura May Shore and their children, Jack, Cecil, Charlotte and Estil. She was raised by her grandmother, Anna Shore Linville. She is survived by her husband, John Cullwell Oakes, son, John Cullwell Oakes II (Allison Mackie), and daughter, Laura Suzann Oakes; sisters, Penny Sue Stephens Gates, Elizabeth Stephens Wise, Rebecca Jane Stephens Gibbons of Nashville. She was their guardian and caretaker after her grandmother’s death. She took great pride in doing this job for her half-sisters, Vicki Spachner Blythin, Philadelphia, Pa., Diane Spachner Cordle, Columbus, Ohio, sister-in-law, Suzann Oakes Anderson, Mulketeo, Washington, brother-in-law, the late Alden B. Oakes, Columbus, Ohio, Jeffery Oakes, Indiana.
She was a proud member of the Ironton High School Class of 1965. She attended The King’s Daughters School of Nursing, Class of 1968. She was a nurse in the Cabell Huntington NICU for the last 26 years.
She worked at King’s Daughters Medical Center and helped open the first Coronary Intensive Care Unit with Lily Porter, Betty Carr, Vonna Delaware. She worked at the Ohio State University Hospital with Dr. Arthur James. She returned to Ironton and worked at Ironton General Hospital briefly. President of the Women’s Association First Presbyterian and Ironton Cooperative Club. Returned to KDMC and helped open the first 6-bed Special Care Unit for newborns in the Tri-State as the nurse manager with four other nurses including her friend, Sue Schneider.
Marie was one of the 12 founding members of The Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities, serving as Chairman. She asks as a last request for all her nurse friends and colleagues to consider joining the honor guard.
She loved her church and her work as the pastoral care nurse. She held other jobs there, Presbyterian Women’s Association Clerk of Session and Sunday school teacher.
She was a member of the American Association of University Women.
IHS band nurse was a highlight. She loved all the young people; they were very special to her. A great joy was her time as an Ohio State ballgame usher for 13 years with her loving husband, John.
She is also survived by friends, Robin McDowell Willis, Karen Thacker Golden, Nagatha Adams Kendrick, Jane Allen Ocheltree, Nancy Ross Davis, Gayle Dennem, Gayle Stamper, and a host of nephews and nieces.
Calling hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, and 11 a.m. until noon Monday, March 28, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Ironton, 201 North 5th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with the funeral service beginning at noon with Pastor Carson Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities, PO Box 921, Ashland, KY 41105 or PayPal — nhgrc29@gmail.com, or to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton, PO Box 316, Ironton, OH 45638. To offer the Oakes family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.