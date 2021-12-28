MARILYN SUE SMITH STIGLER, formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, mother of Kristen Swain of New Albany, Ohio, and Lesley Carrico of Anchorage, Ky., died Dec. 25 in Smith Mill Health Campus, New Albany. She was a retired AEP secretary. Service will be private. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com

