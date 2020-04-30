MARJORIE ELEANOR SPURLOCK, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 28 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 1, Greenbottom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daystar Christian Broadcasting, P.O. Box 610546, Dallas, TX 75261 or the charity of one’s choice. Please honor social distancing at the cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Friday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

