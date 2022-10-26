Mark Allen Rice
SYSTEM

MARK ALLEN RICE, 51, of Ironton, Ohio, beloved husband, father and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on October 23, 2022. Mark had a heart for people, working as a Necco caregiver for the last four years until he was forced to stop due to illness. He enjoyed his family, friends, rock concerts, collecting records and decorating a space to make it "feel like home". Mark always had a warm smile, genuine heart and a joke to tell. Mark is survived by his father, Don Rice; his siblings, Shawn Rice and William Poindexter; his wife, Kayla Rice; three daughters, Sydney Johnson, Emily Rice, Krista Stormes; and two grandchildren, Laya Johnson and Jaxson Stormes. He is predeceased by his mother, Connie Rice. A service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday, October 27th, at 10 a.m. at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation preceding from 9 - 10 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you