MARK ALLEN RICE, 51, of Ironton, Ohio, beloved husband, father and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on October 23, 2022. Mark had a heart for people, working as a Necco caregiver for the last four years until he was forced to stop due to illness. He enjoyed his family, friends, rock concerts, collecting records and decorating a space to make it "feel like home". Mark always had a warm smile, genuine heart and a joke to tell. Mark is survived by his father, Don Rice; his siblings, Shawn Rice and William Poindexter; his wife, Kayla Rice; three daughters, Sydney Johnson, Emily Rice, Krista Stormes; and two grandchildren, Laya Johnson and Jaxson Stormes. He is predeceased by his mother, Connie Rice. A service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday, October 27th, at 10 a.m. at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation preceding from 9 - 10 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Charleston wants Huntington business to pay capital city's B&O tax
- Kevin Dwayne Harshbarger
- Tri-State trick-or-treat times for 2022
- Pumpkin House prepares to welcome giant pumpkin for annual display
- Autumn Colors Express trains resume W.Va. excursions
- Jeffrey E. Hood
- Hurricane woman wins 2022 Toyota in Chili Fest raffle
- Herd defeats James Madison 26-12
- Huntington High keeps Shield, beats Knights 41-21
- Behind the scenes of the Fox Nation original movie "Christmas at Greenbrier"
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Pride Festival
- Photos: Tri-State Marching Championships
- Photos: Huntington tops Cabell Midland, 41-21
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 soccer championships
- Photos: Cabell County Drug Court graduates four
- Photos: Marshall vs. James Madison, football
- Photos: Marshall University Unity Walk
- Photos: Halloween celebration at Ona Speedway
- Photos: Barboursville Civil War Days
- Photos: Huntington St. Joe defeats Poca 4-1 for sectional title