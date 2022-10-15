MARK DOUGLAS MARKINS, 66, of Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Johnny and Carol Aldridge Markins, died Oct. 12 in Dayspring Skilled Nursing Facility, Fairborn, Ohio. He was employed by TAC Industries. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. The family asks in honor of Mark, or everyone to wear blue jeans, flannel shirts, anything that resembles western attire, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
