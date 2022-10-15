MARK DOUGLAS MARKINS, 66, of Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Johnny and Carol Aldridge Markins, died Oct. 12 in Dayspring Skilled Nursing Facility, Fairborn, Ohio. He was employed by TAC Industries. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. The family asks in honor of Mark, or everyone to wear blue jeans, flannel shirts, anything that resembles western attire, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you