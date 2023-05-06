MARK EUGENE SIMMERMAN, 74 of Ironton, brother of Steve Simmerman of Ashland and Cheryl Miller of Houston, Texas, died May 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was an electrician at the C&O car shops. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. May 9 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Contributions are suggested to Cornerstone Methodist Church, 2203 29th St., Ashland, 41101 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you