Mark Kevin Graves

MARK KEVIN GRAVES, 64, of Greenbrier, Tenn., passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He was born January 26, 1959, in Ironton, Ohio, to his late parents Richard R. Clark and Charlotte Pemberton Clark.

Mark graduated from Dawson Bryant High School in Coal Grove, Ohio, and attended Marshall University. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Springfield, Tenn., where he loved going to church, going to church outings and working for the church. He retired as a truck driver from State Electric Supply Company in 2021 after twenty years of service.

