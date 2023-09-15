MARK KEVIN GRAVES, 64, of Greenbrier, Tenn., passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He was born January 26, 1959, in Ironton, Ohio, to his late parents Richard R. Clark and Charlotte Pemberton Clark.
Mark graduated from Dawson Bryant High School in Coal Grove, Ohio, and attended Marshall University. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Springfield, Tenn., where he loved going to church, going to church outings and working for the church. He retired as a truck driver from State Electric Supply Company in 2021 after twenty years of service.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, loved sports and college football. Mark was a member/employee at Quik-Fit Gym. He loved working there part-time and working out there.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his wife Mary Beth Johnson Graves.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons Mark Mason (Rachel) Graves from Greenbrier, Tenn., and Jacob Graves of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter, Laura (Gary) Thompson of Proctorville, Ohio; and his grandchildren Landon Graves, Kaya Higgins, Silas Carter and Isaiah Gwinn.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th St., Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Ronnie Tyree officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
