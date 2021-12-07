MARK LLOYD LEFFINGWELL, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, in the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Ky. Mark was preceded in death by one son, Derek. He is survived by two daughters, Amber and Hollie, and six grandchildren. In accordance with Mark’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Schneider-Hall Funeral Home to assist with funeral costs. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

