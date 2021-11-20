MARK W. LOCKHART passed away November 16, 2021, at his home in Chesapeake, Ohio. He showed his courage during a six-year battle with cancer of the brain and spine. Despite all his pain, he stayed strong until his time came. Mark was born May 2, 1968, to the late G. Wendall Lockhart and Mary Ferguson Lockhart. He graduated from Barboursville High School, Class of 1986. Up until 2020, he was employed at “The Hot Ole Mill” Special Metals. He is preceded in death by his father, Wendall, his very close uncle, Larry Ferguson, and his lifelong friend, Mark Thevenin. Mark is survived by his wife of 31 years and soul mate, Relayna, mother, Mary Lockhart, brother, Jerry (Rhonda) Lockhart, sister, Paula (Richie) Clark. He was the best father in the world to two daughters, Allysha and her husband Tyler Hackworth and Ryleigh Lockhart. He had recently become “Pops” to the light of his life, Maci Rae Hackworth. Also survived by his in-laws, David and Sandy Martin, sisters-in-law, Michelle (John) Donaldson and Cheryl (Daryn) Harlow. He had many nieces and nephews that were very important to him. Mark was a lover of old cars, especially his red Jeep, and good rock music. No one could beat him in a music trivia contest. He even took up golf for a little while, though he was not very good at it. He will be missed by his family and friends so much. The family wants to thank Heartland Hospice, especially his nurse Bryana Myers, for the care he was given on his final day. Another huge thank you to Debbie and Mike Moon, lifelong friends of Mark and Relayna, for everything they have done to support Mark and his Family. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio. Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 21, at Hall Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Bowen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
