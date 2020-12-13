MARLENE MARIE BARNEY SIMMERMAN, 86, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 6, 2020. She was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on May 8, 1934, to the late Ernest and Wilma Barney. After graduating from Ashland High School, she married David Simmerman on March 14, 1952. Marlene was a longtime member of the South Point United Methodist Church where she was the pianist for 20 years. She loved music, games and spending time with her family. She loved cooking for her family and was known for making everything from scratch. She was notorious for her fried chicken, mac-n-cheese and homemade gravy. Marlene is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Barney. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, David; their children, David (Kay) Simmerman, Cathy (Chuck) Etheridge, Michael (Tami) Simmerman, Robert (Bridgett) Simmerman, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family was key to Marlene, and everything she did and enjoyed revolved around those relationships. Family has entrusted O.R. Woodyard Co. with Marlene’s arrangements; however, due to COVID-19, the family has elected to postpone services until another time when we can have a home-cooked meal and share in her love of music and family.

