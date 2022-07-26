MARSHA LYNN BROWN, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in King's Daughter's Medical Center. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Joseph Hill officiating. Marsha was born September 26, 1961, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of Robert and Linda Thompson Brown and grew up in Huntington, W.Va.. Marsha graduated from Huntington East High School where she was a proud member of the marching band. Marsha worked for many years at Chase Bank and was a retired home healthcare aide. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Brown Jr., and her father, Robert E. Brown. Survivors include her mother, Linda Thompson Brown; a brother, Scott Brown; sister-in-law Dana Bland; nieces Emily and McKenzie; nephews Christopher (along with his girlfriend Sammy), and Joshua; great-nephews Brantlee and Cillian; great-nieces Braelynn and Addi; and many cousins, family, and friends that she loved dearly. Friends and family may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary. Marsha was a strong and amazing person and will be missed by everyone that knew her. Marsha's family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at KDMC for their exceptional kindness and care to the very end. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
