MARTHA ANN SHORTRIDGE, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, went on to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Known as "Marti" or "Nonni" to her friends and family, she reunited with her soulmate and husband of 50 years, Larry Ray Shortridge, who passed away on January 19, 2016. Marti was called to Heaven on the seventh anniversary of her darling husband Larry's passing, a sign from God that they were meant to be together for eternity. She is preceded in death by her father Samuel Bell and mother Geraldine Bell, sister Sandy Jackson, and brother Sammy Bell. Marti is survived by her four children, Christi (Dick) Sketel of Proctorville, Ohio, Tara (Scott) Fullen of Huntington, W.Va., Joshua (Joni) Shortridge of Salt Rock, W.Va., and Brad (Sharley) Shortridge of Proctorville, Ohio. Marti was the beloved "Nonni" to nine adoring grandchildren: Zachary Kincaid, Cody Sketel, Kadon Shortridge, Jaxon Shortridge, Grady Shortridge, Isabella Fullen, Taylor Shortridge, Remi Shortridge, and Ryder Shortridge. Nonni was also survived by her dear sisters Cindy Bell and Linda (Bob) Edmonds (whom she considered a brother), both of Columbia, S.C. Marti was also survived by a very special nephew, Stacy (Melissa) Bell, and many other friends and family. Nonni was the treasured matriarch of the Shortridge family and always had a smile on her face. Larry and Marti Shortridge left behind an incredible legacy that will always be remembered in the Fairland, Proctorville, and Huntington communities. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Marti's life on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Nonni's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- WV announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
- Cabell Board of Ed gets first look at new Milton Elementary design
- Polymer Alliance Zone buys $7.5 million manufacturing property in Huntington
- 'American Pickers' to return to West Virginia in March, here's how to be on the show:
- The Big Loafer serves up country comfort at the mall
- Huntington Mall to host Casting Call for New Faces
- Nathan Cole Shepard
- Alvin Gray Hedrick
- George C. Lambros
- Wayne Middle Chicken Tenders club expanding with greenhouse
Collections
- Photos: Old Time Dance at Heritage Hall
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Families Attend Interactive Animal Show
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo at Marshall Recreation Center
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Capital, boys basketball
- Photos: Boys basketball, South Point takes on Fairland
- Photos: Marshall vs. Southern Miss, women's basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Tolsia, girls basketball
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High takes on Ashland