MARTHA ANN SHORTRIDGE, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, went on to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Known as "Marti" or "Nonni" to her friends and family, she reunited with her soulmate and husband of 50 years, Larry Ray Shortridge, who passed away on January 19, 2016. Marti was called to Heaven on the seventh anniversary of her darling husband Larry's passing, a sign from God that they were meant to be together for eternity. She is preceded in death by her father Samuel Bell and mother Geraldine Bell, sister Sandy Jackson, and brother Sammy Bell. Marti is survived by her four children, Christi (Dick) Sketel of Proctorville, Ohio, Tara (Scott) Fullen of Huntington, W.Va., Joshua (Joni) Shortridge of Salt Rock, W.Va., and Brad (Sharley) Shortridge of Proctorville, Ohio. Marti was the beloved "Nonni" to nine adoring grandchildren: Zachary Kincaid, Cody Sketel, Kadon Shortridge, Jaxon Shortridge, Grady Shortridge, Isabella Fullen, Taylor Shortridge, Remi Shortridge, and Ryder Shortridge. Nonni was also survived by her dear sisters Cindy Bell and Linda (Bob) Edmonds (whom she considered a brother), both of Columbia, S.C. Marti was also survived by a very special nephew, Stacy (Melissa) Bell, and many other friends and family. Nonni was the treasured matriarch of the Shortridge family and always had a smile on her face. Larry and Marti Shortridge left behind an incredible legacy that will always be remembered in the Fairland, Proctorville, and Huntington communities. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Marti's life on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Nonni's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com

