MARTHA MAGDALENE FRY, 88, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Monday, April 12, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Elder Delmer Adkins, Elder Emual Adkins and Pastor Brady Lipscomb. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. She was born February 26, 1933, in Stiltner, W.Va., a daughter of the late Johnie and Virgin Frazier Napier. Magdalene was a homemaker and member of the Wolf Pen Church of Christ. She was a loving, saintly mother who fed many. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Willis Lyle Fry; a daughter, Brenda Gay Fry; three sisters, Thena Adkins, Tempa Farley and Myrtle Soileau; five brothers, Johnie Napier Jr., Callaway Napier, Frank Napier, Harvey Napier and Golden Napier; a daughter-in-law, Loretta Fry; two grandchildren, Ledges Fry and Faith Fry. Survivors include two daughters, Kay Followay (Marvin) of South Point, Ohio, and Angela Rhodes (Charlie) of Proctorville, Ohio; five sons, Lyle Fry (Jan) of Huntington, W.Va., Frank Fry of Kenova, W.Va., Dennis Fry (Tina) of Piketon, Ohio, Kenneth Fry of South Point, Ohio, and Jim Fry (Tonya) of Ft. Myers, Fla.; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, April 15, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Chesapeake Branch, 11054 County Road 1, Chesapeake, OH 45619. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.

