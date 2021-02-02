MARTHA P. SANDERS, 87, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Ray Sanders, died Jan. 25 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing is required. www.willisfuneralhome.com

