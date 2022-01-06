MARTHA V. CONLEY CRAFT left the Earth to be with Jesus on Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born February 17, 1932, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Naomi (Rose Miller) and Farrell B. Conley. Martha was a lifelong resident of South Point, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving, devoted husband, Luther Craft Jr. They shared a life of 65 years and raised six children together: Vicki (Jim) Adkins of Granville, Ohio, Anita (Jeff) Gaskin, Lynn Clark, Rebecca (James) Hicks, Jonathan Craft and Marty Craft, all of South Point, Ohio. She especially loved her nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Martha was the eldest of nine children and is survived by her brother, Herbert (Janet) Conley of Cincinnati, and sisters, Garnet Graham of Waverly, Ohio, and Miranda (Shelly) Parker of Gahanna, Ohio. Martha was a member of the South Point Nazarene Church for many years and the 10th Street Tabernacle in Ironton. Many will remember Mom working behind the jewelry counter at Kmart. Martha loved serving God in many ways, being a Sunday School teacher, singing in the choir, helping with Vacation Bible School, where she would do a Bible lesson through her chalk drawings. She also did these chalk drawing at senior homes around the area. She is survived by several special sisters-in-law, Naomi (Ray) Boyd of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Betty Lou Craft of Florida, Sue Conley of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Kitty Conley of Blackstone, Virginia, and brother-in-law, Fred Kinder of Westerville, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio, and visitation will be Thursday, January 6, from 6 until 8 p.m. and Friday from noon until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Craft family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you