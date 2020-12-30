MARTY JOE MURPHY, 63, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Jamie Rowe Murphy, died Dec. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He was Chief Wastewater Plant Operator at Coal Grove. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 2, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. until service time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to Coal Grove High School Athletics, 701 High St., Coal Grove. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

