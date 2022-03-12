MARVIN TIMOTHY DILLON, 60, of South Point, Ohio, son of Ella Mae McKnight Dillon, died March 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. March 14 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cannabis dispensary opens in Huntington
- Cleared of murder in Cabell County, man seeks civil remedy for decade spent in prison
- Ashland photographer empowers women through her work
- ERIC CHANDLER TARDY
- Judge rules in favor of sober living house’s lawsuit against city
- Huntington's Garrin Arthur follows in brother's footsteps with state wrestling title
- Other editors: Rug pulled out from beneath WV yet again
- Houses passes 5% pay raise for state employees, $10K bump for State Police troopers
- Butler overcomes hearing loss to cheer on Dragons
- Historian shares ‘mysteries’ of Lawrence County sites
Collections
- Photos: 2022 West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: Group pickleball lesson at YMCA
- Photos: HerdCon Pop Culture Convention
- Photos: Stormy weather around Huntington
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Tug Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Don Rigsby performs at The Fly In Cafe
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College Center for Culinary Arts
- Photos: 2022 WV State Wrestling Tournament begins
- Photos: Huntington tops George Washington in Class AAAA quarterfinals
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. St. Albans, boys basketball