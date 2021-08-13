MARVYN JON SIDERS, 85, of Camden, N.C., formerly of Ironton, husband of Charlotte Kay Johnson Siders, died Aug. 4 in Sentara Albermarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City, N.C. He was a retired USAF Lt. Colonel. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Friends and family gather one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

