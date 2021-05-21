MARY ALICE WOLFE RILEY, 83, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Ironton, died Jan. 10, 2021. Memorial service will be noon May 27 at Christ Episcopal Church, 5th and Park streets, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ohio University Foundation (reference Dorothy W. Wolfe Nursing Scholarship), P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701, Hosparus Health, P.O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232, the Child Welfare Club, Attn: Ann Wise, 204 Fitzpatrick St., South Point, OH 45680, or the charity of your choice. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

