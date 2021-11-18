MARY BETH DAVIDSON, 75, of Richmond, Ky., wife of Tom Davidson, died Nov. 9 in Compassionate Care Center, Richmond, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at South Point (Ohio) Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Point Church of the Nazarene, Beth Davidson Memorial Scholarship, 401 Solida Road, #1, South Point, OH 45680. www.slackandwallace.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Virginia State Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint
- Akron man faces life for role in W.Va drug conspiracy
- Kimberly Bowen: Cabell Huntington workers have lost faith in their employer
- Man whose son was killed after shooting two deputies believes son never had gun
- PASTOR WINFORD ALLEN CURRY
- Local trio Southeast Ohio defensive players of the year
- Two Cabell residents among W.Va.’s latest virus deaths
- Police roundup: Huntington police search for suspect after gunshot victim dies
- Wayne woman admits fraud in Medicaid case
- TIMOTHY "TIMBO" DEAN ROBERTS
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before UAB game
- Photos: Memorial Fountain Ceremony at Marshall
- Photos: Ironton Wizardfest
- Photos: Huntington vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: News conference regarding former ACF Industries site
- Photos: Huntington Veterans Day ceremony
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Princeton, Class AAA playoffs
- Photos: Marshall vs. UAB, football
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner
- Photos: Cabell County Schools "Grandfamilies" dinner