MARY BETH DAVIDSON, 75, of Richmond, Ky., wife of Tom Davidson, died Nov. 9 in Compassionate Care Center, Richmond, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at South Point (Ohio) Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South Point Church of the Nazarene, Beth Davidson Memorial Scholarship, 401 Solida Road, #1, South Point, OH 45680. www.slackandwallace.com.

