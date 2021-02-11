MARY BETH GRAVES, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord from her son’s home in Greenbrier, Tenn., on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Mary Beth is survived by her husband, Kevin Graves, her daughter, Laura and Gary Thompson, her son, Mason and Rachel Graves, and her son, Jacob Graves. She was also survived by her four grandchildren, Kaya Higgins, Silas Carter, Landon Graves and Isaiah Gwinn. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Eldine and Arvin Johnson, and her brother, John Johnson. Mary Beth was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved singing and playing music on the piano and loved spending time with her family. Mary Beth was a devoted Christian woman and piano teacher and attended church at First Baptist of Chesapeake, Ohio. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jay Love and Pastor Ronnie Tyree officiating. Visitation will be held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Cabell Huntington Hospital to terminate Medicare supplement plan for some retirees
- Company plans to establish medical marijuana dispensary in Huntington
- This week in West Virginia history
- Police roundup: State Police searching for missing man in Huntington
- Lost Huntington: Le Chateau
- McGlone remembered as great coach, better man
- Youth-led project aims to help Huntington’s less fortunate
- Cabell schools not receiving more COVID-19 vaccines
- Tri-State pups to grace the big leagues Sunday in Puppy Bowl
Images
Collections
- Photos: First day of conditioning for HHS basketball team
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team goes up against Charlotte
- Photos: COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hurricane
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Friday
- Photos: Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash To-Go celebration
- Photos: MU Women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Saturday
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Snow in Huntington