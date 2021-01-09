MARY BRAGG, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Crown City, Ohio, mother of Janet Brammer of Crown City, died Jan. 6. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. A private burial will take place at Rome Cemetery at a later date. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
