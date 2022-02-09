MARY ELIZABETH “BETTY” BRUCE WOODRUM died on Feb. 3, 2022. She was born Oct. 4, 1922. She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Sharon) Woodrum; and daughter, Joy Vance. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Paul Woodrum. She is also survived by her sister, Norma (Billie) Bruce Barlow. Betty had five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, Ohio, on Thursday. Calling hours are 11 a.m. to noon, followed by service. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio.

