MARY ELIZABETH CHRISTIAN, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 16, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 22, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late George and Mary Tackett. She was a faithful member of Chesapeake Pentecostal Church. Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Christian, and a son, David Christian; five brothers; two sisters; one son-in-law; and one grandson. She is survived by four children, Gary Christian (Phyllis), Patricia Hicks (William), Bonnie Ellis and Donna Smith (Charles); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, with funeral service to be conducted at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Bishop Clyde Carter and Pastor Daniel Sewell officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

