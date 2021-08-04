MARY ELIZABETH DONLEY, 72, of Lawrence County, Ohio, widow of Homer Ray Donley, died July 31 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She retired from Hills and Ames Department Stores. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 5 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Olive Furnace Cemetery, Oak Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.slackandwallace.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you