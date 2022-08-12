MARY ELIZABETH STEVENS WHITE, 93, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widow of Ralph E. White, died Aug. 10. She was a cook and cashier for Green Township Schools. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at Ohio Furnace Baptist Church, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

