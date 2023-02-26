Mary Emma Martin Owens
MARY EMMA MARTIN OWENS, 90, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Hospice allowed her to die with dignity and surrounded by family. She was born on January 28, 1933, in Lesage, W.Va., to loving parents Elmer and Alzada Floyd Martin. She grew up in WV attending schools in Barboursville, W.Va. Mary was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in South Point, Ohio. She was an avid reader and did not allow age-related macular generation to slow down her favorite past-time by listening to audio books. She worked several jobs over the years, however, her most treasured was that of wife and mother.

Mary is survived by her son Wetzel Mark Owens, daughter and son-in-law Monica and Edward Setser, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho, grandson and granddaughter-in-law Tyler and Kim Stapleton of South Point, Ohio, brother Norman Martin of Reidsville, N.C., special best friend four-legged Sammie, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

