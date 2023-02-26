MARY EMMA MARTIN OWENS, 90, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Hospice allowed her to die with dignity and surrounded by family. She was born on January 28, 1933, in Lesage, W.Va., to loving parents Elmer and Alzada Floyd Martin. She grew up in WV attending schools in Barboursville, W.Va. Mary was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in South Point, Ohio. She was an avid reader and did not allow age-related macular generation to slow down her favorite past-time by listening to audio books. She worked several jobs over the years, however, her most treasured was that of wife and mother.
Mary is survived by her son Wetzel Mark Owens, daughter and son-in-law Monica and Edward Setser, all of Idaho Falls, Idaho, grandson and granddaughter-in-law Tyler and Kim Stapleton of South Point, Ohio, brother Norman Martin of Reidsville, N.C., special best friend four-legged Sammie, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by both parents, husband of 51 years, Homer Wetzel Owens, brothers Davey, Cecil and Billy Martin, sisters Mable Rowe, Ruth Martin, Pat Martin and Sharon Martin.
Family and friends may call Monday, February 27, 2023, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. and funeral immediately following at 1 p.m. at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Funeral will be conducted by son Mark Owens and special cousin Jim Whaley. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.
