MARY FRANCES HURN STEWART, 87, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Mrs. Stewart was born July 6, 1934, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter to the late Daniel and Elizabeth Lavender Hurn. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John Stewart Sr., whom she married July 30, 1955.
Mrs. Stewart was a graduate of St. Joe Catholic Schools in Ironton and retired from Star Bank as a loan officer. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton, Ohio. Mary dedicated her life to caring for her family and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by granddaughter Alexandra Smith.
She is survived by daughters Viki (Roy) Smith of Milton, West Virginia and Cathi Stewart of South Point, Ohio; son John (Melissa) Stewart Jr. of South Point, Ohio; two grandsons Terry Danielson of Land o' Lakes, Florida and Parker Smith of Bluefield, West Virginia; a granddaughter, Ellie Stewart of South Point, Ohio.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 905 South 5th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Father David Huffman officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio.
