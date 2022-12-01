MARY FRANCES ROUSH, 95 of Coal Grove, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 28, 1927 in Sciotoville, Ohio to the late Ralph and Emma Irwin Peters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hayward J. Roush and sisters Alice V. Peters and Louise McQuire. Survivors include her children, Fred Roush (Cookie), Linda Waddle (Homer) and Kelli Vanderhoof (Scott), sister Jeanette Killen and brother, Ralph G. Peters. She was Nunee to seven grandchildren, Erin Roush-Sabetta (Michael), Emily C. Roush, Krissy Waddle, Kory Waddle (Lilly), Kevin Waddle (Carrie), Wesley Vanderhoof and Bradley Vanderhoof (Ellie); five great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren. Mary was a graduate of Coal Grove High School, Class of 1945, and the oldest member of Memorial United Methodist Church, Coal Grove. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
