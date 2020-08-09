MARY FRANCES "FRAN" WHITLEY, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born February 8, 1937 in Huntington, daughter of the late Aubry and Mary McCallister Swann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Kurt Whitley; one brother, Ronald McCallister; and a grandson, Travis Mannon. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Lee Edward Whitley; two daughters, Teresa Beter and Deborah Lauffer; a sister, Brenda (George) Plantz; a daughter-in-law, Lauren Whitley; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was a member of Christ Community Church and a member of Proctorville, Ohio Chapter #257 Order of the Eastern Star. Fran along with her husband, Lee, were the former owners/operators of Village Floral in Proctorville, Ohio, for over 35 years. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Brian Root officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Eastern Star service being held at 6:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
