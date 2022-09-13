Mary Jane Fannin
SYSTEM

MARY JANE FANNIN, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday the 11th of September 2022.

Jane, as everyone knew her, will be fondly remembered by family and friends for the proud legacy she leaves behind. Born September 17, 1937, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Harry Fannin and Amanda (Adkins) Fannin, Jane often spoke about her nine siblings and the fond memories she had of growing up with her loving and devoted family.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you