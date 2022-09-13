MARY JANE FANNIN, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday the 11th of September 2022.
Jane, as everyone knew her, will be fondly remembered by family and friends for the proud legacy she leaves behind. Born September 17, 1937, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Harry Fannin and Amanda (Adkins) Fannin, Jane often spoke about her nine siblings and the fond memories she had of growing up with her loving and devoted family.
She brought those same values to her own family when she met and married the late Otto Fannin and they raised their family. Jane's best years were spent with Otto, raising their two children, and enjoying a simpler time, nights spent square dancing with friends, tailgating at a Marshall football game, enjoying family vacations at Myrtle Beach and cooking along to the tunes of her favorite country western artists.
Jane retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a unit clerk and was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.
Jane is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Otto Fannin; her parents, Harry and Amanda, and siblings Burch Fannin, Beech Fannin, Talmadge Fannin, Quentin Fannin, David Fannin and Claude Fannin, Nell Upton, Betty Jo Mault and Ann McCoy.
She is survived by her two sons, Matthew (Kelly) Fannin of Proctorville, and Clay (Jessa) Fannin of Lewis Center; and three grandchildren, Mason, Piper and Ford.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday September 13, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor Rodney Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery at Proctorville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to St Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
