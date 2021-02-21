MARY JANET CLAGG HURT, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed into the loving arms of her Savior on January 30, 2021, at the age of 81 years old. She was born on March 23, 1939, to the late Carter Joseph and Rosa Edmunds Smith. Mary was delivered at home on the Smith Family Farm in Cabell County, W.Va. She was the youngest daughter of 14 Smith children. Mary was an accountant for INCO Alloys, a nickel plant in Huntington, W.Va., for more than 30 years. After her retirement, she had a lot of “fun jobs,” as she called them. One of her favorites was with Foard-Harwood Shoes in downtown Huntington, W.Va. Mary was preceded in death by her first husband of 37 years, Larry Clagg Jr. of Milton, W.Va. After his death in 1992, Mary married Lawrence “Bud” Hurt and retired once again, moving to Florida for the next 24 years before returning to her home state in 2016 to live in Milton, W.Va., to be close to her sisters. After her final sister’s passing, she moved to Hilliard, Ohio, where she lived until the time of her death. Besides her first husband, Mary was preceded in death by eight brothers, Wilson, Mark, Henry, Carter, Roy, Ellis, Gary and Darrell Smith; four sisters, Alma Chapman, Vivian Peyton, Velma Auffant and Carol Smith. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Bud, of almost 28 years, one brother, Don Smith (Shirley) of Milton, W.Va., and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by four special friends who she called her “kids,” Dr. Kathy Harvey of Logan, W.Va., Jean Chaffin of Huntington, W.Va., and Jojo and Chuck Strickler of Hilliard, Ohio. The Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614-876-1722), assisted the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memories of Mary or to send your condolences to her family.
