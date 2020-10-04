Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MARY JUANITA MOORE PLUMLEY, 92, of Glen St. Mary, Florida, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, surrounded by family and her loving God she knew so well. She was born in Chesapeake, Ohio, in 1928, to Merrill and Iola Burke Moore. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Iola, her husband, James L., of 45 years, a son, James Earl, a grandson, Wally Plumley, and her three brothers, Clyde, Guy and Garland Moore. Juanita is survived by her sister and best friend, Garnet Virginia Keeney; two children, Walter (Brenda) Plumley, Ruth Keeney and daughter-in-law Rebecca Plumley; seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Juanita was a very outgoing person as well as a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Hospice in Lake City, Florida, at 163 SW Stonegate Terrace, Suite 105, Lake City, FL 32024, or to www.communityhospice.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home and Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com 904-288-0025. Dignity Memorial USA. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.