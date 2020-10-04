MARY JUANITA MOORE PLUMLEY, 92, of Glen St. Mary, Florida, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020, surrounded by family and her loving God she knew so well. She was born in Chesapeake, Ohio, in 1928, to Merrill and Iola Burke Moore. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Iola, her husband, James L., of 45 years, a son, James Earl, a grandson, Wally Plumley, and her three brothers, Clyde, Guy and Garland Moore. Juanita is survived by her sister and best friend, Garnet Virginia Keeney; two children, Walter (Brenda) Plumley, Ruth Keeney and daughter-in-law Rebecca Plumley; seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Juanita was a very outgoing person as well as a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Hospice in Lake City, Florida, at 163 SW Stonegate Terrace, Suite 105, Lake City, FL 32024, or to www.communityhospice.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home and Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com 904-288-0025. Dignity Memorial USA.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- JEFF BLACK
- Mandt resigns, says homophobic social media messages were fabricated
- Alternative plan announced for Pumpkin House
- Shooting victim testifies at accused killer's trial in Huntington
- MU Hall of Fame baseball player Rowsey dies at age 63
- Anonymous call leads to police presence at Huntington Middle
- BUSINESS BEAT: Hometown Sportswear announces expansion, discontinuation of retail sales
- Illegal steroid operation discovered in Huntington home
- Editorial: Marshall's financial situation bears watching
- Nursing home outbreaks of COVID-19 return locally
Images
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival conducts reverse parade
- Photos: Local congregations gather for National Day of Prayer
- Photos: 7th annual “All Aboard the Yoga Motive”
- Photos: Ironton vs. Cincinnati Sycamore, football
- Photos: Cabell County Volunteer Fire Departments conduct training
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Coal Grove, football
- Photos: Fairland vs. Minford, girls soccer
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Ironton, football
- Photos: South Point vs. Rock Hill, football
- Photos: Marshall University Media Quoits Tournament