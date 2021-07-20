MARY KATHRYN KESSICK, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born on May 15, 1929, in Huntington, to the late Glen and Katherine Niday. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Jack. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Thomas, James, Eugene, Bruce, George, and Leonard Niday; and three sisters: Anna Mae Adkins, Erma Sergent Nitz, and Glenna Feher. Mary is survived by one sister, Mildred (Carl) Perry; son, Jack (Karen) Kessick; and daughters, Linda (Pierce) Smith and Pam (Jack) Spencer. She was the beloved grandmother of six grandchildren: Carie (Chris) Ferguson, Christopher (Aimee) Kessick, Rebecca (Randy) Fairbanks, Jonathan (Kibble) Kessick, Kevin (Bethany) Spencer, and Bradley (Jayme) Spencer. She is also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and a special friend, Phyllis Gillespie. Mary spent the majority of her life in the food service industry. She was the cafeteria manager for the International Nickel Co., the 20th Street Bank Café, and worked for Kinder-Kare Day Care as a cook until she was 80. Mary loved the Lord, reading the Bible, and being a witness for Christ. She was a devout Christian for over 70 years, being a member of Riverview UMC before moving to Proctorville, Ohio, and making New Hope UMC her church home. She enjoyed being involved in church activities such as choir, Sisters in Christ, celebrations, wedding receptions, and funeral dinners. She loved calling on shut-ins, sharing a prayer and helping them find comfort through God’s word. Mary spent the last two and a half years of her life at Wyngate in Proctorville, Ohio, where she shared her dedication and love for God by making lasting impressions on the staff and residents. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Barboursville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
