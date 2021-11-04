MARY KATHRYN THOMPSON, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at home. She was born on November 19, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ida Barker Knight; brother, Carlos Knight; and son-in-law of 35 years, James France Sr. She was a retired teacher at Chesapeake Christian Academy, owner of Knights Hauling and member of Chesapeake Pentecostal Church of 41 years. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Thompson; four daughters, Cynthia France, Rebecca Hardwick, Jodi McKinley and Jessica (Anthony) Cerlan; three sons, Joseph Thompson Jr. (Visa), Stephen Thompson and Chad (Krystin) Thompson; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Tim (Diane) Knight; four sisters, Brenda Bell, Betty Fuller, Patricia (John) France and Pamela Clark; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Bishop Clyde Carter officiating. Burial will follow the service in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

