Mary L. Sword
MARY L. SWORD, 77, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. She was born February 5, 1946, in Logan, W.Va., to the late Fella and America Spears Spurlock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Sword; two sons, Scott Hester and Douglas Hester; one grandson, Robbie Beddow; one great-granddaughter, Ava Hackworth; two brothers, Dencil Spurlock and Larry Spurlock and two sisters, Orbra Jean Adams and Deloris Panico. She is survived by three sons, Michael (Angela) Sword of Columbus, Ohio, Kenneth (Debbie) Sword of Millersport, Ohio, and Clifford Jr. (Tammy) Workman of Catlettsburg, Ky.; seven daughters, Debbie Perdue (the late Chuck Sergent) of Huntington, W.Va., Sheila (the late Shawn Rubin) of Marmet, W.Va., Tresa Thayer of Marmet, W.Va., Clara (Randy) Cremeans of Barboursville, W.Va., Charlotte (Todd) Webb of Kenova, W.Va., Crystal (Hark) Williamson of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Ashley Sword of South Point, Ohio; twenty-one grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; five great- great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dianna Deal of Barboursville, W.Va., and Shirley Hingle of Franklinton, La. There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

