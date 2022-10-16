MARY LEE WILKES, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of West Logan, W.Va., passed peacefully on October 13, 2022. Mary, Mom, or Mammaw, to those who loved her most, was the light of her family and beloved by all who knew her. Together with her husband, "Bud" Wilkes (deceased), she raised four children: Don (Tina) Wilkes of Barboursville, W.Va., Marilyn Wilkes, Proctorville Ohio, Carolyn Wilkes, Proctorville, Ohio, and Wally (Antonia) Wilkes, Barboursville, W.Va. She was a beloved "Mammaw" to eight grandchildren: Colin Wilkes (deceased), LeeAnna (Craig) Collins, Proctorville, Ohio, Zach (Sassa) Wilkes, Barboursville, W.Va., Stephen (Marie) Wilkes, Strongsville, Ohio, Yuri (Aska) McCoy, Houston, TX, Michael Wilkes Barboursville, W.Va., Mary Frances (Dalton) Froehlich, Charlotte, N.C. and David Wilkes, Barboursville, W.Va.; and to ten great grandchildren: Phoebe Wilkes, Huntington, W.Va., Max Nibert, Barboursville, W.Va., Alaina Collins, Proctorville, Ohio, Shaylee Wilkes, Huntington W.Va., Carter Collins, Proctorville, Ohio, Nathan Wilkes, Strongsville, Ohio, Olivia Wilkes, Strongsville, Ohio, Charlotte Wilkes, Strongsville, Ohio, Riley McCoy, Houston, TX and Olive McCoy, Houston, TX. Mary was the pillar of strength, grace, and love. Her family will forever consider her synonymous with kindness, openness, and humility and will always celebrate the life of their matriarch. Funeral service will be conducted noon Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Trent Eastham officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
