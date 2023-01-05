MARY LOU NICELY, 101, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, South Point, Ohio. She was born on October 6, 1921, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late William and Leora Burchett Stollar. She was also preceded in death by husbands Paul Weisend and Curtis Nicely; daughter Carolyn Thomas; two sisters, Cleda Harra and Clara Miller; and three brothers, Howard, Orville, and Clyde Stollar. She was a charter member of Abundant Life Baptist Church and was a retired riverboat cook with AEP. She is survived by one son, Michael (Tammy) Weisend of Proctorville, Ohio; four granddaughters; nine great-granddaughters; one great- great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Dale Bennett officiating the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

