Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MARY LOUELLA HENNEN, 83, of Scottown, Ohio, widow of Ray Hennen, died Sept. 13 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 16 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.